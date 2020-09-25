Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Big Fire In Wat Bo, Siem Reap City

Siem Reap: A fire broke out in two houses at 5:30 pm on September 25, 2020 in Group 11, Wat Bo Village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City.

The two houses were destroyed in the blaze, the cause of which, according to the two homeowners, was from an explosion in the power line on the house of the one of the owners named Chan Teav.

8 water trucks were used from police, military and Apsara Authority to bring the fire under control by 7.15 pm. POST NEWS

UPDATE: More pics HERE

