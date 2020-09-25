Siem Reap: Police arrested 27 Vietnamese nationals in Siem Reap City for illegal border crossing.

They were arrested by the Office of Investigation and Procedure in collaboration with the Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate and Svay Dangkum Sangkat Administrative Police Station at 14:00 on September 24, 2020 at the Angkor Yeatim Hotel in Taphul Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City.

Sources said that of the 27 Vietnamese, 9 were women. Five Chinese nationals, including a woman, were also arrested for staying at the same hotel, but all five Chinese had valid passports.

According to the source, all the foreigners are being questioned by the Siem Reap Provincial Police and are being tested for COVID-19. The 27 Vietnamese crossed the border through the corridors of Chrey Thom by boat. However, the authorities have not yet confirmed the details of the incident. Currently, the specialized police force of Siem Reap Provincial Police is questioning them for further legal action. KPSBN