Siem Reap: According to a source in the Siem Reap Provincial Police, on September 24, 2020, a Deputy Director of the Internal Security Office of the Siem Reap Provincial Police was disciplined after tests found drugs in his body.

The police officer is being disciplined and the staff office will ask the Ministry to remove Sang Rayu Thansak, a lieutenant colonel and deputy director of the Internal Security Office of the Siem Reap Provincial Police. The Siem Reap provincial commissioner sent the name of the policeman to the ministry and the ministry will decide what action to take.

Siem Reap Provincial Police confirmed that he had been sent to the Education and Correctional Center and made a report to the Personnel Department of the National Police General Commission to request disciplinary action.



The officer has now been suspended temporarily and a decision on his future in the police force is being decided by his superiors. AREY