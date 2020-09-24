Crime FEATURED Latest 

Phnom Penh Drug Lab Raided

Phnom Penh: According to police in Chamkar Mon District, Phnom Penh, after a Chinese man was arrested with almost 10 kg of ketamine and heroin, the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided a suspected drug production site.

The location in Por Sen Chey district was raided under coordination procedures from the Phnom Penh Municipal Court Prosecutor. A foreigner (initially reported to be Ukrainian woman) was arrested and several items were found, suspected to be drug producing ingredients. In this case, the authorities are following the procedure. POST NEWS

*It is not clear, but implied that the cases are linked. More to follow.

