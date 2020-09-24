Siem Reap: On September 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM at Wat Trabek Ek Rainsy, Trabek Village, Dam Dek Commune, Sot Nikum District, Siem Reap Province, there was a case of a monk committing suicide.

Colonel Tep Channa, Inspector of Sot Nikum District Police Inspectorate, said that the victim, Dom Chea, a 50-year-old monk, resided in Angkunh Village, Samrong Commune, Sot Nikum District, Siem Reap Province.



At the time of the incident, the victim, who is described as being mentally ill, condition worsened, while the electricity was cut off he lit a candle in the attic and locked the door from the inside and committed suicide with a knife. He then fell on the lit candle, causing a fire in the attic.



According to the forensic examination of the crime scene and the criminal section of the Sotnikum District Police Inspectorate, and explanations of the monks and the pagoda committee, along with the family of the deceased,, the victim was mentally ill, and committed suicide.



After making a report, the authorities handed over the body for a traditional ceremony. POST NEWS