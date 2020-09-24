Crime FEATURED Latest 

Korean Man On Drugs Throws Stones & Attempts Arson

Phnom Penh: A South Korean, threw stones and beer bottles and sticks at people’s houses on September 17, 2020 at 11 am.

He then returned and poured diesel fuel in Daun Penh district, and was arrested on September 24, 2020 at 8:00 AM.

Authorities say the suspect, LIM HYGUNG, male, 50, is a South Korean national. He tested positive for drugs after a urine test.

Daun Penh district police are handling the case according to the legal procedure. KHMEREAD

