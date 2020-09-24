Siem Reap: On Thursday September 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM, there was a case of fire in Stung Meas brand rice shop selling Hainan rice in Taphul village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

The owner, Tong Vanary, a 35-year-old female, lived at the scene.

A stall made of thatch, measuring 3 meters x 10 meters, was badly damaged.

The fire broke out after Soth Samnang, a 20-year-old man, changed the gas tank weighing 15kg incorrectly, causing a fire from the stove behind the thatched roof.

The intervention force used 2 fire trucks and 1 water truck. The fire was extinguished at 10:55 p.m. POST NEWS