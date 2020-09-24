Phnom Penh: A French-Cambodian woman was found dead on September 23, 2020 at 4 pm at an address on Street 188, Group 1, Village 2, Sangkat Phsar Chas, Khan Daun Penh. The authorities could not determine the cause of death.

Authorities said that the identity of the body was CATHERINE TRAN LEAB, female, 79 years old, a Khmer with French nationality

Chuot Seng Hoeun clarified that she was taking care of the deceased, but on September 14, 2020, went to Kampong Cham for 2 days. When she came back, she asked the neighbors about her, but they said they had not seen her water the flowers and feed the animals as usual.

On September 22, 2020, at 10 o’clock, she reported to the Old Market Administration Post to intervene and inspect her house.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the woman had dies, but the cause could nott be concluded due to swelling and decay.

After completing the technical examination, the body was taken to the morgue of the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.