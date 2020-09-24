Svay Rieng: The Svay Rieng Provincial Court has sentenced a man to three years in prison for abusing his daughter in Bavet City. This is according to Mr. Kham Sophary, Svay Rieng Provincial Prosecutor, speaking to the media on the morning of September 24, 2020.

Mr. Kham Sophary emphasized that in this case, the court proceeded to appear immediately and sentenced the man to three years imprisonment and detention.

Mr. Kham Sophary continued that the prosecution charged the man with intentional violence under Article 219 of the Penal Code.

Please be reminded that on September 13, 2020, in Bavet City, a woman was abused by her father and was videotaped and shared on social media.

It was not until the morning of September 21, 2020 that the police arrested the perpetrator after seeing the video shared on social media.

Lieutenant Colonel Em Sovannarith, Bavet City Police Inspector, said that the authorities only received information on Facebook because the victim did not come to file a complaint.

According to the inspector, after seeing the information distributed, he immediately ordered a search force and arrested the perpetrator as a father on the morning of September 21, 2020 to come to interrogate and build a case for further proceedings.

After the arrest, the suspect confessed that the reason he used violence on his daughter was because he was angry and advised her not to play with her phone at night.

In the past the father, often caused problems in the family, and the authorities also used to call for education so that there will be no more domestic violence, but the suspect did not change. He also fled to Phnom Penh, leaving his three daughters in the care of the family. KBN