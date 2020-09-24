Phnom Penh: A man driving his car drunk hit a road divider and crashed into a fence of a car dealership, causing minor damage.

This incident caused a surprise at 3:00 AM on September 24, 2020 along Street 271 in front of Preah Kosom Hospital: Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The above incident was caused by a silver HILUX VIGO car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AA-4995 driven by a man in a very drunken state.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, they saw the vehicle traveling along Route 271 from south to north at high speed, with the drunk driver apparently asleep. The car swerved to the left, hitting a divider, causing minor damage, and the vehicle continued to move forward across the road, hitting the fence of a car dealership, causing minor damage to cars inside. No one was injured.

After the accident, the car and the car owner negotiated to end the story at the scene, with the car owner demanding $ 1,500 to repair the car and the fence, The Hilux was taken away by Phnom Penh Municipal Police because of damage caused to the divider, which is state property. POST NEWS