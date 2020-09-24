Phnom Penh: A traffic accident between a bus and a cow caused a surprise at 8:50 am on September 24, 2020 along National Road 3 in Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kampol Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a Phnom Penh Sorya 168 bus with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-9601 was traveling from north to south. At the scene, a herd of about 10 cows ran across the road from east to west, with one being hit by the bus and dying.

After the incident local authorities arrived at the scene and contacted the villages to find the owner of the cow to deal with compensation to the bus company.

People say herds of cattle roam the area just like stray animals, if they are lost, they always run away. Whenever there is a problem like the above, it is impossible to find anyone admitting to being the owner. Cow keepers are asked to be more responsible for their herds in the future. POST NEWS