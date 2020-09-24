Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Military Police sent 3 Chinese suspects (2 males and 1 female) to court in the afternoon September 23, 2020 to be punished according to the law related to drug cases.

The three Chinese nationals are: ZHOU CHAOJIANG, male, 38 years old, MENG LINGSHUANG, female, 36 years old, and ZHAI FAQIN, male, 37 years old.

The three suspects were arrested by the Chamkar Mon Military Base, together with the specialized forces of the Criminal Bureau and the specialized forces of the Anti-Drug Bureau of Cooperation in a raid on September 20, 2020 at Room No. 1, 1st Floor, Street 78, Village 14, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh Coordinated by Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court Plang Sophal.

According to the report of the Phnom Penh Military Police, during the crackdown operation, the police seized drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia and plastic bags for packaging. KOHSANTEPHEAP