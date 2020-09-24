Something very healthy and unique has been created in beautiful Kampot.

It’s been five long years since two Germans came to Cambodia to fulfill their dream of creating an ecological farm. They lived as shepherds on the island of Crete, in Greece, for a few years. That’s why they chose to keep sheep here too. In order to live up to their claim of being free-range and 100% organic. They now drive their flock of sheep, up to seven hours a day, along Bokor Mountain, through untouched nature, so these beautiful sheep can breathe the fresh air that circulates at the foot of the Bokor Mountain and freely choose their food.

It makes them feel great and produces an excellent product: sheep milk.

Hand-milked sheep milk is a superfood and unique in Cambodia. After mare’s milk, it is the healthiest milk in the world and is even said to help the body fight cancer. Hand milked sheep milk contains about one third more energy than cow or goat milk. It has double the protein and much more of the right kinds of fats, vitamins and minerals while being lower in sodium. It has more than twice as much Vitamin C, and double or triple many other essential vitamins.

Sheep milk is very expensive not only because of its rich ingredients, but also because of its low delivery rate. While an average high-performance cow in Europe produces around 26 liters of milk a day, the average quantity for a high-performance sheep is around 3 liters a day. But not with the free-range Khmer sheep in Kampot, where the average amount of milk per day is just 200ml.

Because in order to protect their lambs and ewes, the two farmers milk their sheep only once a day instead of twice, and they also completely dispense with any processed or concentrated feed. From the daily fresh and hand-milked, pure sheep’s milk, the two now also produce fresh cheese in salty whey and even probiotic Natural Yogurt.

Now after five years of hard work, with a lot of ups and downs, the two of them have managed to produce a daily amount of milk that they can supply to sheep milk lovers in Cambodia.

The two farmers are now looking for a suitable sales partner, because in addition to the unbelievable amount of work, unfortunately the two hardly have time to deal with the sale of their healthy sheep’s milk products.

Get in touch with the guys: on FACEBOOK, or FACEBOOK or calling 010 535 223/email: schradiworld@yahoo.de

The farm is in Kampot – just 400m before Bohemiaz Eco Resort to the right, opposite ‘Hidden Oasis Bungalows’

A sheep cheese platter is also available to purchase at SABAY BEACH restaurant in Kampot

*CNE is committed to helping local businesses, if you’d like a plug for a good enterprise, please get in touch.