Svay Rieng Province: On September 23, 2020, according to reports, gangs of youths in the Prek Chik Dam area in Thmey village, Trapeang Sdao commune, Romeas Hek district, Svay Rieng province, began chasing and stabbing each other, just like in a Hong Kong kung-fu movie!

These fights are causing a lot of fear to the tourists there, and people requested the authorities to take measures to protect the security and safety, because the area has become popular and has a lot of visitors.

Responding to these concerns, the Romeas Hek District Police Inspectorate confirmed that this case really happened but did not cause any injuries.

At the time of the incident, the police force stationed there went out to crack down, but the youths ran away. Police asked the public to please also note that every day at the Prek Chik Dam above, there is a police force of Trapeang Sdao commune administrative police station on duty to protect the safety and security of the people who visit there. MCPN