Phnom Penh: The police force of Chamkar Mon District Inspectorate in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Force attempted to stop a car driven by a Chinese man during a routine local road traffic law inspection, and found several kilos of drugs at 12:30 AM on Wednesday. September 23, 2020, near the Hang Bridge in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkarmon district.

According to a source from Chamkar Mon District Inspectorate, police tried to stop a black Lexus GS 300, with a Chinese man and woman and children inside, traveling from west to east at high speed. The car accelerated to escape from the roadblock into Koh Pich, and was chased by police on a motorcycle. When approaching a condominium, the driver stopped the car and threw a black bag containing drugs thrown near the car and escaped, leaving two children, a boy and a girl in the car, crying for their parents.

After the incident, the police searched the black bag and found almost 5 kilograms of drugs.



The source added that the police continued to check nearby and suddenly saw the Chinese man walk out of a hotel with a bag. He was stopped and more drugs were found. EDIT: Later reports say that the man was found in Rivera Plaza, Koh Pich. Methamphetamine and heroin were the drugs seized.

The man, along with several kilograms of drug exhibits, was taken by the Phnom Penh Municipal Anti-Drug Department for questioning and to build a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in accordance with the law. RASMEI