Phnom Penh: A fire broke out at a nightclub on the corner of Street 286 and Monireth in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 2, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh in the late afternoon of September 23. The blaze was completely extinguished at 5:40 pm after the police fire crews intervened.

It is believed that the fire broke out on the roof, and it was successfully contained by fire crews and did not spread.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.