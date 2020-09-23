Will Kaavan go to Cambodia or he will stay here in a sanctuary? It will be decided in an important meeting to be held on Wednesday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Tuesday, quoting its sources.

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has now changed its mind to shift Kaavan, the elephant, to Cambodia and now insisting upon shifting the vulnerable elephant that made international headlines to a sanctuary in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Climate Change’s important meeting that has been delayed for quite some time is now going to be held in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting will decide whether Kaavan will go to Cambodia or will stay here in Pakistan in a sanctuary.

A committee formulated to look into the matter of Kavaan earlier decided and implemented the work plan to shift the elephant Kaavan to Cambodia. But now the ministry is pondering something which was not decided earlier. However, the TV channel reported, the ministry opposed the idea of sending the elephant to any other country.

The sources maintained that if Kaavan will be shifted to Cambodia he will be put into quarantine to familiarize him with the environment.

World’s Loneliest Elephant

Islamabad Zoo of late is a subject of much news especially about the Kaavan elephant, which was dubbed the ‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ by his supporters.

The animal activists of the region came to rescue the elephant and arranged a new campaign to dwell.

Kaavan, an elephant, lived isolated for more than 35 years in the Islamabad Zoo. It lost its partner in 2012, and the zoo where it lived was being locked due to improper performance.

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for advocacy community Four Paws, took the medical examination and permitted the elephant to travel to Cambodia after giving the medical approval.

The medical examination results indicated the elephant had gone overweight and showed some whiff of malnutrition, he said. 24NEWSHD