Phnom Penh: An Australian man in his 40s riding a Zoomer-X motorcycle took a sex worker to a guesthouse, but had his moto stolen by a suspect thought to be the woman’s accomplice.

The theft occurred at around 10 pm on September 22, 2020 along the road 86 at Boeung Kak Vihear Cham in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district.

According to a source from the Srah Chak police station, before the incident, the victim, who wants to remain unidentified, was an Australian aged in his 40’s. He rode a red and white Zoomer-X motorcycle with the intention of picking up a sex worker at Wat Phnom and go to a guesthouse.

Authorities said that after finding a lady of the night, they traveled along Route 86 in an east-west direction until they arrived at a guesthouse in Boeung Kak. After finishing their business, the woman left on a motorcycle, and the victim found out that his robbed moto was missing.

Authorities said that immediately the victim also ran to complain to the police to intervene, who arrived at the guesthouse and checked the security camera and confirmed the robbery case.

After the incident, the victim went to file a complaint at the Srah Chak Police Administration. KOHSANTEPHEAP