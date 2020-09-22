Prey Nup District: Just before 7 pm on September 22, there was a fatal traffic accident with HYANDAI car with license plate Phnom Penh 3E -6505 belonging to Virak Buntham Company, heading from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville Province, between km 187-188 on National Road 4, Toul Toteung 2 Village, Toul Toteung Commune, Prey Nup District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The bus hit a female pedestrian crossing the road, killing An Kim Ey, 41 years old, resident of Toul Toteung 2 Village, Toul Toteung Commune, Prey Nob District, Preah Sihanouk Province. The bus driver ran away from the scene.

The body was handed over to family, while the bus was kept at the Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate. KPSBN