Banteay Meanchey Province: A man who was previously imprisoned for stealing other people’s property was arrested again for violently attacking a man who he believed informed on him to the police.

While out collecting strap, a friend who was with him said “When you were stuck the last time the prison, it was because Lim Chhok reported to the authorities that you stole someone else’s property, ”

After hearing this, the suspect became angry and rode a bicycle to cut the victim named Lim Chhok, a 25-year-old man from Kbal Koh village, Poipet commune, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province, who was seriously injured.

The gendarmerie commander confirmed that the suspect, Gara, a 24-year-old had hacked Lim Chhok on September 15, 2020 around Akka Market in Palilei 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

After receiving a complaint from the victim, the local military police conducted a search and made an arrest. The suspect was found at 2:45 am on September 18, 2020 at Palile Village. Yoy 1, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, and then brought in for questioning, along with a large knife.

Colonel Nuon Ninaro confirmed that the suspect confessed that he had been imprisoned for stealing, and believed that Lim Chhok was the one who reported to the police, which led to a jail sentence.

Based on the confession and the evidence, the suspect was sent to the provincial court for further proceedings. KOHSANTEPHEAP