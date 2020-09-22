Prey Nob District: Aquaculture and fisheries were severely affected by the Cyclone Noul.

Flooding caused fish and crabs to disappear, including 3,200 perch in Samrong commune, Samaki commune and Teuk Thla commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province. 1,200 rock crabs were washed away in Toek Laak commune.

Flooding around freshwater aquaculture sites has resulted in the disappearance of a number of fish, including 39,000 freshwater fish in Boeung Ta Prohm commune, Ochrov commune, 1,000 catfish in Veal Renh commune, 83,000 catfish in Cheung Ko village, Teuk Laak commune, Andong Thmor commune and 17,300 fish in Ochrov commune.

Some of the missing fish were caught and eaten by the villagers, while a large number were taken by the floodwaters and on into local canals and rivers. KOHSANTEPHEAP