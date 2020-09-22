Kampong Speu: On September 22, 2020, the body of a Chinese man was found after he went missing for two days.

The incident happened at the dam in O Sacha village, Ta Sal commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province.

Prior to the incident, three Chinese nationals were on a boat in the Ta Sal Dam on September 20, 2020..

CHIN RUOJIAN, a Chinese man, aged 26, was with the two other unidentified people when the boat capsized. The others were rescued by fishermen, but he disappeared in the water.

The body of the man was retrieved and placed on the ground and was examined by forensic officers and the medical team, who confirmed he died from drowning. The body was transported to Phnom Penh waiting to be sent back to China. AREY