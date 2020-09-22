Kampot Province: At 7:45 pm on September 21, a lightning strike occurred at a farmer’s house in Bos Trabek village, Trapeang Pring commune, Teuk Chhou district, causing the death of a man on the spot. Three of his cattle also died in the incident.

According to the police report, before the incident, while it was raining, the victim came down from the house to put grass to feed the cows in the barn, when suddenly there was a lightning strike.

The victim was named as Hav Choeun, 41 years old.

After authorities arrived at the scene, an autopsy report found that the man had been killed by lightning and arranged for the body to be taken to the victim’s family for burial. KBN