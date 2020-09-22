Kampong Speu: Several videos have been shared on TikTok, depicting a funny scene of an airplane stuck, which some claim occurred at the foot of Phnom Srong, Kampong Speu province.

It is not clear what caused the plane to get stuck, but according to a series of posts, the aircraft was landed badly.

Although no details have been published yet, it cannot be confirmed that this incident actually happened in Cambodia, but according to the sound and the uniforms (along with the videos), it appears that Cambodian military forces were using heavy machinery to drag the plane that was stuck. CEN

The plane in the images is an Antonov An-24, a 44-seat twin turboprop transport/passenger aircraft designed in 1957. These planes were grounded in 2007, after a fatal crash in Kampot province.