Pursat: The water level of Pursat River has risen to a level where an emergency has been declared. This is according to the announcement of Pursat Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology on September 20, 2020.

Pursat Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology said that in order to be prepared to prevent natural disasters such as floods in Pursat province, the Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology would like to inform that after monitoring the weather conditions, rainfall from the Cardamom Mountains has run into Stung Thom and Stung Arai and the Pursat River. The influence of the above river will cause the water level of Pursat River to rise continuously and may cause flooding in Pursat province.

According to the above weather conditions, the Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology would like to inform the authorities of municipalities, districts, communes, sangkats at all levels and people throughout Pursat province, especially people living along the Pursat and related rivers, please pay more attention to avoid any possible accidents and be prepared to find a safe place to evacuate vulnerable people.

RASMEI