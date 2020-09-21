Pursat: On September 20, 2020, at 4:40 PM, three suspects were arrestred near Tarim Bridge in Chheu Teal Chrum Village, Bramoy Commune, Veal Veng District, Pursat Province.

The first suspect was a male, 33 years old, living in Toul Kor village, Tonle Bit commune, Tbong Khmum district, Tbong Khmum province, the second suspect named as Chen Thavory, male, 34 years old, living in Mol village, Rokat commune, Phnom Kravanh district and third Him Houy, 26 years old, living in Prey Khlong Village, Rokat Commune, Phnom Kravanh District.

The confiscated evidence included 2 large packages of suspected drugs containing 750 pink and blue (WY) amphetamine pills, a handgun with ammunition, a black TOYOTA TUNDRA car with license plate Kampong Thom 2A-200701 and a black DREAM FI110c motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1BT-3192101.

The suspects were detained at the district police inspectorate, who are completing legal procedures. POST NEWS