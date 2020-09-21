Battambang: There was a shocking incident where a monk who lived in Wat Kandal, Romchek 4 Village, Sangkat Rattanak, Battambang City, Battambang Province, committed suicide by burning himself without anyone knowing the reason why.

This incident happened at 11:30 on September 21, 2020.

According to Venerable Chao Sampong, the chief abbot of Wat Kandal, before the incident, while he was preparing to cook, he suddenly saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

He ran up to look and pulled the door, but it was locked from inside, and he heard a voice chanting Buddhist prayers., Then he called the people below to help and the door was opened and the fire was extinguished, but the monk inside was dead.

Later, he reported to the authorities to inspect with the participation of Mr. Bun Nara, Prosecutor of the Provincial Court, Mr. Pheng Sethy, Mayor, Municipal Inspector and Municipal Commander of the Municipal Gendarmerie, as well as many professional officers.

Colonel Chhang Vann Chhay, Battambang City Inspector, confirmed that after a thorough examination of the scene and a careful autopsy by a group of professional officers, the deceased monk was named Hat Hak, a 21-year-old priest from Kork Russey village, Balang commune, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province, who came to live at Wat Kandal in Battambang city to continue his education.

He committed suicide by burning his own body. KPSBN