Svay Rieng Province: On September 21, 2020, a father who used violence against his daughter like an animal in Sangkat Chrakmtes, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, was arrested at the Siko factory in the Manhattan Special Economic Zone. Authorities are now sending the suspect to the Bavet City Police Inspectorate for questioning.

It should be reminded that a Facebook page called “Bee Nang Sad” posted on September 21, 2020, “I ask the law to help find justice for my sister. Because the girl’s father has caused trouble to the family many times. From drinking, he always finds out about his wife beating his wife and children until his wife can no longer live with him and decides to leave the family for a while. Now abusing my sister again, but I can not help because I do not dare to steal the record as evidence for you to help solve the law Is this act worthy of his father? Please help and think accordingly.”

The video showed the man dragging a young woman out of a house and across a garden by her hair, and was widely shared across social me

Bavet City Police Inspector Em Sovannarith said the case happened in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province last week.

He asked the police chief to visit the house on the night of September 20, 2020 at 10 pm, but could not find him because the perpetrator had already called to make a contract at the administrative police station. AREY