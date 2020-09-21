Phnom Penh: At 10:30 pm on September 20, 2020, a Chinese man fell from a tourist boat into the Mekong River in front of the Royal Palace, Sangkat Chey Chumneah, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim has not been named.

Before the incident, a group of Chinese people were seen renting a tourist boat to ride and have fun along the river. Suddenly, for an unknown reason the man fell from the boat and into the river.

The police arrived to search, but the man has not yet been found.