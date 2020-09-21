Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Chinese Man Falls Overboard From Tourist Boat

cne47 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: At 10:30 pm on September 20, 2020, a Chinese man fell from a tourist boat into the Mekong River in front of the Royal Palace, Sangkat Chey Chumneah, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim has not been named.

Before the incident, a group of Chinese people were seen renting a tourist boat to ride and have fun along the river. Suddenly, for an unknown reason the man fell from the boat and into the river.

The police arrived to search, but the man has not yet been found. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Traffic Deaths Rise as Holiday Begins

cne0

Australian Missionary Martin Chan Gets Bail

cne0

Brit Working In Wuhan Stranded In Sihanoukville

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *