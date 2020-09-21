Siem Reap: On September 22, 2020 the Autumnal Equinox will occur. This is the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator – the imaginary line in the sky above Earth’s Equator – from north to south.

Every spring and autumn equinox, the sun will rise at the center of Angkor Wat early in the morning. This sunrise can be seen best from the central gate of the West Gate from around 5.30-7am.

The weather forecast in Siem Reap does not look favorable for tomorow at dawn, but it is hoped that the clouds may break and the rain hold off for the special event.