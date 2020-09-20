Vietnam: An Giang Provincial People’s Court on September 17 sentenced Do Nhu Y, 28, of Ngoc Hien district, Ca Mau province, to life in prison for drug trafficking.

On the morning of June 2, 2020, the Cambodian-Vietnamese border police in Khanh An commune, An Phu district, arrested the detainee and two others who had left Cambodia with the intention of entering with 4 kilograms of MDMA pills and methamphetamine.

After her arrest, Do Nhu Y confessed to taking drugs from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City for only $ 500.



