Sihanoukville: More than 1,000 tourists, who have been stranded on the islands for three days due to the storm, were transported back to the mainland by the authorities and private companies on the morning of September 20, 2020, according to the provincial police force of Sihanoukville.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin said that the islands that tourists were trapped on were Koh Rong, Koh Rong Samloem and Koh Sangsa. According to the General Commissioner, for the past three days, Cambodia has been affected by the storm NOUL, especially in Sihanoukville, so the authorities temporarily suspended waterway travel to wait for the weather to improve.

The Commissioner said that this morning, seeing the clear weather, Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Sihanoukville, contacted the Ministry of Water Resources to confirm the weather. After receiving the information that the weather was good to travel, the provincial governor ordered the police force to cooperate with a private company to release more than 10 boats and ferries to receive more than 1,000 tourists back to the mainland under careful control.

Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin claimed that when boats and ferries went out to receive tourists, there were also tourist police and water police on board to ensure safety. He added that so far, more than 1,000 tourists stranded on the island have returned safely to the mainland. KPSBN