Crime FEATURED Latest 

Professional A/C Thief Captured By Cops

cne45 Views 0 Comments , ,

Sihanoukville: On September 17, 2020, at 3:30 AM, a police task force patrolling the streets arrived at an unoccupied house in Village 2, Sangkat 4. There they suddenly found a Cambodian suspect who was stealing air conditioners and putting them on a tricycle tuk tuk.

The police arrested the suspect and searched they area and found some tools for cutting and stealing.

After careful questioning of the suspect, the cops found several more air conditioners that the suspect had stolen in the past.

Suspect was named as Soeun Sarath, male, 35 years old, a 3 three wheel tuk tuk driver residing in Village 3, Sangkat 1, Preah Sihanouk Province. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Chinese Kidnappers Arrested In Capital

cne0

Tributes To Welshman Lewis Davies, 26

cne0

UPDATE: Fire In SHK Casino

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *