Sihanoukville: On September 17, 2020, at 3:30 AM, a police task force patrolling the streets arrived at an unoccupied house in Village 2, Sangkat 4. There they suddenly found a Cambodian suspect who was stealing air conditioners and putting them on a tricycle tuk tuk.

The police arrested the suspect and searched they area and found some tools for cutting and stealing.

After careful questioning of the suspect, the cops found several more air conditioners that the suspect had stolen in the past.

Suspect was named as Soeun Sarath, male, 35 years old, a 3 three wheel tuk tuk driver residing in Village 3, Sangkat 1, Preah Sihanouk Province. POST NEWS