Fisherman Missing After Koh Kong Boat Sinks

Koh Kong: At 12:30 a.m. on September 19, 2020, a fishing boat sank off the coast of Chamkar Leu village, Thmor Sor commune, Botum Sakor district, Koh Kong province.

There were two people on the boat (a father and son). At the time of the incident, the same fisherman rescued the younger man, while his father was missing.

The victims were Saing Voeun, a 46-year-old man, and his son Voeun Choch, a 19-year-old man. At present, the police are still searching the area. POST NEWS

