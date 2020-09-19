Pursat: A car was stolen on September 19, 2020, at the Rieng Wildlife Alliance office in Rieng village, Samrong commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province.

The thief saw the car belonging to the Wildlife Alliance which just returned from a patrol mission, parked up and unlocked. He stole it drove for for a few kilometers, before crashing and overturning.

The suspect was named as Seng Sieb, male, 24 years old, Khmer, living in Kraol Kor Village, Sambo Meas Commune, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province. The Mazda BT-50 pickup with license plate number ONG 12-0014 had just returned from a patrol and was parked and left unlocked near the office.

After stealing the car, when it came to the curve of Tradak Pong point in Prek 3 village, Samrong commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province, the thief lost control, crashed and was arrested.

The car was returned to the Wildlife Alliance (Rovieng) headquarters, while the suspect was detained at the Phnom Kravanh District Police Inspectorate for processing. AREY