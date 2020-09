Takeo: At 18:55 on September 17, 2020, in Smao Khny village, Trapeang Sap commune, Bati district, Takeo province, there was a fire in Samrong Yong market.

230 stalls out of 283 were damaged in the blaze, with losses totaling approximately $ 8,000,000.



27 fire trucks were used to control the fire, which was completely extinguished at 1:30 AM on September 18, 2020. POST NEWS