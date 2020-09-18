BATTAMBANG: A family of six died instantly after they were struck by lightning.

Lieutenant Colonel Chhay Mab, Police Inspector of Rukkiri District, Battambang Province, confirmed that the disaster occurred at 6:20 pm on September 17, 2020 at Boeung Thmouy Village in Prek Chik Commune, Rukkiri District, Battambang Province. A total of six people were killed on the spot and four others were injured.

The victims who died were named as Yom Nhek, male, 56 years old, the owner of the house, Chea Sokna, female, 56 years old, his wife, Yom Chakrya, female 25-year-old, Yom Ravuth, male, 26 years old (the couple’s children), Thi, male, 50 years old and On Vin, male, 27 years old.

Four others are being treated in hospital.

Although this case was caused by a natural disaster, on the morning of September 18, the specialized force of the Office of Technical and Forensic also visited. KPT