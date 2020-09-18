Phnom Penh: Four Nigerians and a Cambodian were issued a detention order by the Phnom Penh court.



Authorities confirmed that a large case of fraud and money laundering in Phnom Penh was investigated by the police and the four foreigners and a Cambodian woman were arrested.

According to the report, on September 15, 2020, the specialized force received information about fraudulent transactions and receiving money into irregular accounts originating in the United States into a number of bank accounts in Cambodia.



According to the report, after receiving the above information, the relevant authorities continued to search and collect information until they discovered a large group of fraudsters and money launderers in Phnom Penh on September 11-13, 2020 and arrested them.

They were then referred to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings.

The five defendants, who have not yet been named, were remanded in custody on the evening of September 17, 2020.



Authorities also appealed: “….if people are contacted to open a bank account or help pay from all types of money transfer services in Cambodia, to avoid cheating , please be careful not to believe……. and report to the nearest authority for timely action.” NKD