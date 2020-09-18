Phnom Penh: A suspect, angry with two Chinese men, had a verbal dispute and stabbed them, and was later arrested by the police at 8:00 pm on the 17th. September 2020 in Spean Khpos village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo.

The first victim was HUANG XIAOHAI, a 45-year-old Chinese man, living at Ganzberg beer company in Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh, working as a welder, suffered a hand injury.

The second victim was LUO YONGKUN, male, 53 years old, also staying at Ganzberg Group in Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh , who was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back.

Heang Tharet, Russey Keo District Police Inspector, said that the police arrested the suspect, named Khin Sophal, 38 years old, a pig slaughter worker, living in a pig slaughterhouse in Spean Khpos village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

He said that before the incident on September 17, 2020 at 19:30, the suspect and his brother rode a motorcycle to the victim to ask about the an earlier dispute the day before at work, but did they not meet. Shortly after on the same day, the suspect went to find the victim again, carrying the knife with him, and met HUANG XIAOHAI, who was leaving work on the road. The man named LUO YONGKUN rushed to help the victim, and was also stabbed.

Both victims were taken to Calmette Hospital for emergency treatment. NKD