Phnom Penh: Mr. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries announced that from the beginning of the year until September 11, 2020, Cambodia exported tobacco to 5 countries. Mr. Veng Sakhon published a report stating that during this period, the total amount of tobacco that was sold outisdide the country was 5,376 tons. This is according to the report received on the morning of September 18, 2020.

The countries that are the main export destinations of Cambodian tobacco products are Vietnam, Greece, Belgium, Indonesia and Hungary, the source said.

Tobacco used to be one of Cambodia’s agro-industrial crops, but has been reduced because many countries have restrictions on the use of tobacco and cigarettes.

This crop is known to have the potential to be grown along the Mekong, Tonle Sap and Tonle Bassac rivers, which are rich in sediment.

Source: AKP