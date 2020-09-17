Phnom Penh: An Israeli man was found dead on September 16, 2020 at 1:10 pm at the Pavillion Hotel, Street 19, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh.

Authorities say the deceased was Hadad Ronen, a 61-year-old Israeli man.

An Israeli friend of the deceased, said that earlier he had received a call from the deceased saying he was feeling sick.

The man said that at 9 o’clock, he called back, but there was no answer. He went to the hotel and knocked on the room door but no one answered, so called the hotel staff to open the room door. His friend was lying on the bed, and an ambulance was called. When the doctor arrived, he checked and pronounced the man dead. He added that the deceased was a heavy cigarette smoker.

Authorities were called to examine the body and the scene, and as a result it was confirmed that cause of death was from a heart attack (may be caused by heart disease). After completing the technical examination, the body was transported to the morgue of the Khmer-Soviet Hospital.