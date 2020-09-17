Svay Rieng Province: A police officer drank alcohol, argued, pulled out a pistol and shot a man twice in the leg and hit the victim over the heap with the gun.

According to a source from the police, before the incident, five men were drinking together before the row erupted at 10 pm on September 16, 2020 in Tapong village, commune. Sangke, Romduol district, Svay Rieng province.

The victim is reported as Tea Channa, male, 38 years old, living in Po Prok Village, Sangkat Ka Kap, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. Da, a 47-year-old man, a police officer is named as the shooter.

A fight broke out and two punches were thrown and then the suspect pulled out a handgun from his waist, fired three shots at the victim’s legs with two reportedly hitting the victim. The gun was used to hit the man in the back of the head, causing more injuries.

The cause was said to have been through drunkenness and verbal arguments. After the shooting and beating the victim, the perpetrator got on a motorcycle and escaped immediately. The victim was taken by his family to a private clinic and later allowed to rest at home.

Currently, the authorities have prepared a case to be sent to the Svay Rieng Provincial Police to search for the suspect and take legal action. KOHSANTEPHEAP