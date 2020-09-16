Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has announced that an active low pressure in the Pacific Ocean on September 15, 2020 has quickly developed into a tropical depression (first named as LEON) and increased to become the 11th major storm of the season, named as NOUL on September 15, by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The storm passed over the Philippines at 1 am on September 16, 2020 and is expected to make landfall on the coast of Da Nang in central Vietnam on September 18, 2020 and continue into the Mekong Delta region of Laos and Thailand.

There are warnings over possible heavy rains and increased risks of flash flooding in areas of Cambodia, Those on the coast are warned that strong winds and high waves are predicted and those at sea should pay close attention.