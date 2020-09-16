Kampong Speu: Police arrested a man after a drinking session led to another man being struck around 20 times in the head with an ax. This incident occurred in Kraing Koki village, Hong Sam commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province on the night of September 15, 2020.

Oral district police said that before the violence, the victim and the assailant drank heavily together until Mam Borey, a 24-year-old man, hit Phuong Phan, a 55-year-old man and ran home. The victim then went to the suspect’s house and the suspect took an ax to cut the victim’s head and face 20 times, causing him to die instantly.

The suspect was captured and badly beaten by a mob of local villagers, causing him serious injuries. He was sent to Kampong Speu Referral Hospital for treatment and will be facing legal procedures after he recovers. RASMEI