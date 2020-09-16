Kampong Chhnang: On September 15, 2020, to men were reportedly drugged by two unknown women who put sleeping pills in their drinks. The incident occurred in a beer garden/snack hut in Village 7, Sangkat Khsam, Kampong Chhnang City.



Before the incident, the two victims began chatting up two beautiful girls, who agreed to go and drink beer together. After several rounds of drinks both men fell unconscious. When one man woke up at about 6 pm, with a very sore head, his jewelry was missing. His drinking partner was still asleep and could not be woken, so the shop owner reported to the authorities to come down to the location to intervene. POST NEWS