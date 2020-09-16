Phnom Penh: Two Malaysian men and two Cambodians who own a loan company were sent by the military police to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of September 15, 2020, related to the crime of “threatening to kill and hacking.”

The suspects were Tong Chin Kun, alias CK, Yong Zheng (both Chinese Malaysians), Ly Malich, and Siv Taing Yan, Cambodians.

Authorities confirmed that on September 4, 2020, the victim’s family borrowed money from a Phnom Penh loan company, asking for $ 3,000 for 10 days with interest $ 1,600 and other services, and he received only $1,400 from the company and had to pay back the company $ 300 per day (*these numbers may not be correct and zeros may have been added, or missing from the translation). If payment was late by one day, the company will double and double the fine.

The loan company were asked for some leniency, but the requests were refused. On September 7, 2020, the borrower failed to pay, and representatives of the company threatened to kill their families and posted a picture on Facebook via chat and telegram, as well as family photos, with threatening messages.

On September 12, 2020, the company sent the two Malay men and two Cambodians to threaten the victims, who complained to the authorities. Prosecutors are still questioning the four suspects. KOHSANTEPHEAP