Kampong Chhnang Province: According to a preliminary report, on the evening of September 16, 2020, the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Gendarmerie decided to detain two men (a shooting suspect and his friend) involved in the case so far reported as accidental homocide.

Lieutenant Colonel Hang Socheat, Deputy Commander decided to detain Tak Dey, a real estate agent aged 28 years old, from Borey Chhouk Va 2 Village, Sangkat Samrong, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh and Noy Bora, 29 years old, of Kut Sot Village, O’Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

According to the report, the two men were arrested in connection with a case of involuntary manslaughter in front of the department of Cults and Religion in Kampong Chhnang Province. The victim, a female aged 18 years old, resident of Chamkar Leu Village, Boeung Khna Commune, Bakan District, Pursat Province died after a shot was fired inside a car.

The confiscated evidence included:

– One Lexus, license plate Phnom Penh 9239.

– 1 original ZORAKI 906 TD gun.

– 1 empty casing

The suspects are continuing to be interrogated.

The main suspect confessed to being the owner of the pistol, but for reasons which are still unclear drove from Kampong Chhnang to hand himself in, along with the deceased still inside the car at Oudong district, Kampong Speu province. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*Note the car displayed a VIP police sign in the windshield.