Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on September 15, 2020 issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from 16 to 22 September 2020.

The Ministry confirmed that by monitoring the evolution and continuous change of weather conditions, it was observed that the southwest monsoon increased its speed towards Cambodia. Low pressure is active in the Pacific Ocean and will gradually develop into low pressure and then become a storm as it passes through the Philippines. The typhoon on September 16 will continue into the Gulf of Tonkin and then into central Vietnam near the northern border. Such a situation makes:

Provinces in the central lowlands:

* Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature 30-33 ° C

From 16-18 September, scattered to moderate rain. From 19 September, the rain will become heavier.

2: Provinces in the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern plateau:

* Minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature is 28-30 ° C,

There will be moderate rainfall

3: Coastal provinces:

* Minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C

* Maximum temperature is 28-30 ° C,

Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.

The Ministry also called on people to be very careful of natural phenomena that may occur, such as flash floods, high winds and lightning.



Those at sea are warned that rain, wind and waves may be particularly high from September 18-21.