Phnom Penh: A man drove a Ford Ranger car with police license plate 2-0660 into a central divider on Street 289 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I Toul Kork district, causing severe damage at 9:50 pm on September 14, 2020.

According to sources at the scene, the black Ford Ranger with police license plate number 2-0660 was driven by a man suspected of being druk along Route 289 at speed. When it arrived at the traffic light of the National Gendarmerie at the corner of Street 528, the car suddenly hit the stone barrier, causing serious damage,

Immediately after the incident, the driver of the car fled, leaving only the car behind. Police removed the Ranger and took it away to resolve the case later. NKD