Kandal Province: A Lexus hit a divider and overturned at 8:30 pm on September 14, 2020, along Street 21, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Prior to the incident, a woman was seen driving a Lexus RX350 with Cambodian license plate MSS.YAYA traveling north-south along Road 21.

When arriving at the scene, the car crashed into the divider and flipped, landing on the roof. Nobody was reported injured. AREY

*There is a beauty model, turned cosmetic and real estate tycoon who goes by the name YaYa, but it is unclear whether the car belongs to her.