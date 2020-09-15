FEATURED Latest Traffic 

“Mss Yaya” Lexus Hits Divider And Flips

cne89 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Kandal Province: A Lexus hit a divider and overturned at 8:30 pm on September 14, 2020, along Street 21, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Prior to the incident, a woman was seen driving a Lexus RX350 with Cambodian license plate MSS.YAYA traveling north-south along Road 21.

When arriving at the scene, the car crashed into the divider and flipped, landing on the roof. Nobody was reported injured. AREY

*There is a beauty model, turned cosmetic and real estate tycoon who goes by the name YaYa, but it is unclear whether the car belongs to her.

You May Also Like

Drug Smuggler Throws Grenade At Cops

cne1

Battambang: Fake Currency, Drugs And Swords Raid

cne1

Trafficked Bangladeshi Workers in Cambodia

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *